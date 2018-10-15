Hull FC: Leeds' Jordan Thompson and Leigh's Matty Dawson-Jones sign

Jordan Thompson's deal will keep him at Hull FC until the end of the 2020 campaign

Hull FC have signed Leigh winger Matty Dawson-Jones and Leeds utility forward Jordan Thompson on two-year deals.

Thompson, 27, spent four years at Hull between 2013 and 2017, helping them win the Challenge Cup on two occasions.

He left to join Leigh in October 2017, before signing for Leeds in July.

Former St Helens and Huddersfield Dawson-Jones, 28, joins from Leigh, where he scored 18 Championship tries this season, having crossed 17 times in Super League in 2017.

"As soon as I heard they were interested it was only a matter of time, once I had spoken with the club I didn't want to go anywhere," he said.

Thompson told the club website: "I've been playing some good rugby during my time away from the club. I think I'm a better player now than when I left this time last year."