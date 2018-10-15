Super League Grand Final: Sam Tomkins and Thomas Leuluai get retrospective bans

Outgoing Wigan full-back Sam Tomkins won a third Super League Grand Final with the club

Wigan Warriors' Sam Tomkins and Thomas Leuluai have both been banned for one match for fouls committed in Saturday's Grand Final win over Warrington Wolves.

Tomkins, who is leaving the champions to join Catalans Dragons this winter, used his knees when tackling Warrington hooker Daryl Clark, as Wigan won 12-4.

The match review panel deemed the foul, along with "dangerous contact" from Leuluai, was a grade B offence.

Both players will be able to serve the bans during pre-season club matches.