Widnes Vikings: Adam Tangata joins on two-year deal from Halifax

Adam Tangata played for Cook Islands at the 2013 World Cup

Widnes Vikings have signed versatile Halifax forward Adam Tangata on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old can play either prop forward or second row and has scored 26 tries in nearly 100 appearances for the Championship side.

"To be in this environment, in a full-time capacity, is something I can't wait to start," Tangata said.

The Cook Islands international started his career at Canberra Raiders before moving to Halifax in 2015.

Widnes were relegated from Super League this season, with London Broncos taking their place in the top flight.