Konrad Hurrell: Leeds Rhinos sign Gold Coast Titans centre

Konrad Hurrell helped the Titans to a 14th-placed finish in the NRL in 2018

Leeds Rhinos have signed Gold Coast Titans centre Konrad Hurrell on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old Tonga international helped his country reach the semi-finals of the 2017 World Cup.

He scored 55 tries in 116 games in the NRL for New Zealand Warriors and the Titans.

"Over the years, Rhinos fans have always loved a strong running centre and Konrad certainly fits that bill," Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

"He will provide a real strike threat for us in the centres," he added to the club website.

Hurrell will link up again with former Tonga assistant coach Dave Furner, who is about to take on the head coach role at the Rhinos.

"I have done a lot with Dave in the Tongan camp over the last few years and he has helped me a lot," said Hurrell.

"Part of the attraction for me was the changes that Dave Furner is looking to bring in at the club.

"He has been looking to recruit quality players to add to the squad and it is an exciting time to be joining the club.

"I haven't managed to win a Premiership ring in the NRL but I feel like I am coming into my prime and the plan is to try and help Leeds get back up to challenging for honours so I can achieve success over the next three years."