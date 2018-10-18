Gil Dudson: Widnes Vikings prop to leave after three years with club

Gil Dudson has been named in Wales' squad for the forthcoming European Championship and 2021 Rugby League World Cup qualifiers

Widnes Vikings prop Gil Dudson is to leave after three years with the club following their relegation from Super League.

The 28-year-old joined the Vikings from Wigan in 2015 and signed a three-year deal earlier in 2018.

However, the Wales international will now leave Halton Stadium along with Matt Whitley and Joe Mellor.

"We thank them for their contributions to the club and wish them the best of luck," chief executive James Rule said.