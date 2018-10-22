Wakefield sign prop Craig Kopczak from Salford on one-year deal

Craig Kopczak won 21 caps for Wales and captained them at the 2013 World Cup

Wakefield Trinity have signed former Wales captain Craig Kopczak from Salford on a one-year deal.

The Red Devils had already announced that the 31-year-old prop forward was leaving for another Super League team.

He started his career at hometown club Bradford, joined Huddersfield in 2013 and moved to Salford three years later.

"I'm excited and looking forward to a new challenge. It's great to be back in Yorkshire and I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in," he said.