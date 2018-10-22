Liam Hood: Widnes sign Scotland international hooker from Leigh Centurions

Liam Hood scored 17 tries in 26 appearances for Leigh Centurions last season

Widnes Vikings have signed Scotland international hooker Liam Hood from fellow Championship side Leigh Centurions for 2019.

The 26-year-old previously played for Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils and has played seven times for Scotland.

"I had a few options but Widnes was the one that stuck out to me," Hood told the club's official website.

"It's a great club and I want to help push this club back to where it should be - in Super League."

The signing comes after hooker Danny Walker left the Vikings to join hometown side Warrington on a three-year deal.

He continued: "The club wants to breed the young lads into the team and mix them with the more experienced players and push to finish in that top spot.

"I'm hoping I can add to that and bring something from hooker to this team, and show the Widnes fans what I'm about on a weekly basis."