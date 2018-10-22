Liam Hood: Widnes sign Scotland international hooker from Leigh Centurions
Widnes Vikings have signed Scotland international hooker Liam Hood from fellow Championship side Leigh Centurions for 2019.
The 26-year-old previously played for Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils and has played seven times for Scotland.
"I had a few options but Widnes was the one that stuck out to me," Hood told the club's official website.
"It's a great club and I want to help push this club back to where it should be - in Super League."
The signing comes after hooker Danny Walker left the Vikings to join hometown side Warrington on a three-year deal.
He continued: "The club wants to breed the young lads into the team and mix them with the more experienced players and push to finish in that top spot.
"I'm hoping I can add to that and bring something from hooker to this team, and show the Widnes fans what I'm about on a weekly basis."