Matt Whitley: Catalans Dragons sign back-rower from Widnes Vikings

Matt Whitley made over 100 appearances for Widnes Vikings during his time with the club

Catalans Dragons have signed back-rower Matt Whitley on a two-year contract after he left relegated side Widnes.

The 22-year-old joined Widnes aged 16 and made his Super League debut for the club during the 2015 season.

Whitley played over 100 games for the Vikings and scored 20 tries.

"I am thrilled to have signed for the Dragons and I am very much looking forward to getting to the club meeting the boys and really getting stuck into my new challenge," he said.

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara added: "Matt is an exciting addition to our squad. He is young, ambitious and a player that is prepared to work hard to achieve success.

"He plays both second row and centre and this adds more depth, quality and competition to our squad."