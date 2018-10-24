Huddersfield Giants: Aaron Murphy and Dale Ferguson agree new deals

Scotland international Dale Ferguson has extended his contract at Super League club Huddersfield Giants

The long-serving Murphy and Scotland international Ferguson, have each agreed two-year contract extensions.

"I'm really happy to stay," said 29-year-old Murphy, who has scored 75 tries in 166 appearances in his six years at the John Smith's Stadium.

Ferguson, 30, is in his second spell at the Giants and said he was "over the moon" to be offered the new deal.

Meanwhile, prop Tyler Dickinson has left the club by mutual consent after an end of season review with coaching staff.

"He was looking for a fresh start in 2019 and some guaranteed first-team game time," Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said.

The 22-year-old joined the club in 2016 and had a loan spell at third-tier Workington Town last season.