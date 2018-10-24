Ben Crooks: Hull KR sign Leigh Centurions centre on two-year deal

Ben Crooks (left) started his career with Hull FC

Hull KR have signed Leigh Centurions centre Ben Crooks on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old former Hull FC man ended the season on loan with the Robins, helping them secure their place in Super League.

Crooks told the club website: "The coaches and all of the boys have been great with me since arriving which made it easy to settle in.

"I still think I have my best years ahead of me as a player and I'm excited for the next few years here."