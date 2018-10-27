England 18-16 New Zealand: Oliver Gildart's try on debut earns hosts first Test win
Oliver Gildart scored a match-winning debut try as England's three-match series against New Zealand got off to a perfect start with an 18-16 win.
Sam Tomkins' converted try gave England a 6-0 lead at Hull's KCom Stadium before Esan Marsters levelled.
It was 12-6 to the Kiwis when Dallin Watene-Zelezniak dived over before England were awarded a penalty try as Jake Connor was illegally tackled.
Two more penalties gave New Zealand a 16-12 lead before Gildart's score.
The 22-year-old centre, who helped Wigan to Grand Final success earlier this month, said his feat was a "shock to the system".
He told BBC Sport: "To score the winning try was unbelievable. I just backed myself, saw a bit of space and luckily got over.
"It happened really quickly. I sprinted as fast as I could, looked up to see the full-back and tried to beat him.
"I was just buzzing to make my debut for England and get the win. It's a bit of a shock to the system and I really enjoyed it."
The second Test is on Sunday 4 November, with the final Test to be played on Sunday 11 November.
England: Lomax, McGillvary, Gildart, Percival, Makinson, Williams, Myler, Hill, Hodgson, Graham, Whitehead, G. Burgess, T. Burgess, Bateman, Clark, Connor, O'Loughlin, Thompson, Tomkins.
New Zealand: Watene-Zelezniak, Maumalo, Marsters, Manu, Rapana, Johnson, Nikorima, J. Bromwich, Smith, Waerea-Hargreaves, Proctor, Liu, Fisher-Harris, K. Bromwich, Ah Mau, Taupau, Blair, Hughes, Tapine.
More to follow.