Elliot Kear: Wales captain signs new one-year London Broncos deal

Elliot Kear has been with London Broncos since 2015

Wales captain Elliot Kear has signed a new one-year contract with promoted London Broncos following their return to Super League.

The 29-year-old former Crusaders, South Wales Scorpions, Bradford and London Skolars back has re-signed for a fourth season at the club in the wake of their Million Pound Game win over Toronto.

"Elliot has had a fantastic season," said Broncos head coach Danny Ward.

"He struck up a strong partnership with his fellow Welshman, Rhys Williams."

Ward added: He plays well above his weight on the left side and he has previous experience at Super League level.

"His elevation to captain of the Welsh national side has also helped him as a person as well as a player."