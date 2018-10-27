European Rugby League Championship: Ireland 36-10 Scotland

Wigan's Jack Higginson scored two of the Ireland tries

Stuart Littler made a winning start as Irish coach as the hosts beat Scotland in the opening match of the European Rugby League Championship at Santry.

The win - which counts as a 2021 World Cup qualifier - saw Ireland run in seven tries in a 36-10 victory.

Wigan's Jack Higginson touched down twice with the other tries from Tyrone McCarthy, Ethan Ryan, Declan O'Donnell, James Bentley and Alan McMahon.

Scotland's scores came from debutant Nick Glohe and captain Ben Kavanagh.

The Irish, who appointed Swinton's Littler as head coach in September, led 20-0 at half-time.

Ireland are at home to France on Saturday, 3 November and play Wales in Wrexham on Sunday, 11 November. Scotland host Wales on Friday, 2 November and travel to France on Saturday, 10 November.

The top two in the four-team round-robin event will qualify automatically for the 2021 World Cup, with the other two sides entering play-offs.