France 4-54 England: Debutant Georgia Roche scores two tries in impressive win

England and Castleford Tigers player Tara Stanley also scored twice

Super League Woman of Steel Georgia Roche scored two tries on her debut as England thrashed France 54-4.

England were out of sight by the 30th minute after going 26-0 ahead following tries from Roche, Tara Stanley, Becky Greenfield, Amy Hardcastle and 17-year-old Caitlin Beevers.

Roche added another when France fumbled a high kick, before Beevers and Greenfield touched down again.

Naomi Williams' solo try and Stanley's second sealed a dominant display.

This was England's third successive win over the French, having beaten them twice in Perpignan last summer.

There were 10 uncapped players in coach Craig Richards' squad for Saturday's match.

England Women: Amy Hardcastle (Bradford Bulls), Amy Johnson (Leeds Rhinos), Andrea Dobson (Featherstone Rovers), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Danielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Faye Gaskin (St Helens), Georgia Roche (Castleford Tigers), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Kelsey Gentles (Castleford Tigers), Naomi Williams (St Helens), Becky Greenfield (Wigan Warriors), Rhiannion Marshall (Leeds Rhinos), Shona Hoyle (Bradford Bulls), Sinead Peach (Castleford Tigers), Tara Jones (St Helens), Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers), Tamzin Renouf (Castleford Tigers), Vanessa Temple (Wigan Warriors), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens).