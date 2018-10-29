Matthew Frawley: Huddersfield Giants sign Canterbury Bulldogs half-back

Matthew Frawley spent four seasons with Canterbury Bulldogs in Australia

Huddersfield Giants have signed Canterbury Bulldogs half-back Matthew Frawley on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old scored six tries in 31 games for the NRL side.

Coach Simon Woolford told the club website: "He's got a good kicking game, he's a competitor and we feel that with the way we play he can add a lot of value to our team.

"The fans can be excited, it's always exciting when new players come in and it's a position we've needed to fill."