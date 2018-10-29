Brett Delaney: Featherstone Rovers sign Leeds Rhinos forward
Featherstone Rovers have signed former Leeds Rhinos forward Brett Delaney on a two-year deal.
The 33-year-old Australian won four Grand Finals during his time with the Headingley side.
The Rhinos announced earlier this month that Delaney would be ending his full-time playing career and taking up a position with the club's foundation.
Delaney told the Featherstone website: "I know I still have a lot to give, both on an off the pitch as a player."