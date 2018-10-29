Eloi Pelissier: London Broncos hooker signs new deal with Super League side

Eloi Pelissier was in the London Broncos side that won promotion to Super League through the Million Pound Game

London Broncos hooker Eloi Pelissier has signed a new one-year deal.

The 27-year-old France international joined the Broncos in July and helped them win promotion to Super League.

"I'm very happy and proud to be at London Broncos for the Super League in 2019," the former Catalans Dragons and Leigh man told the club website.

"My team-mates, the staff, and the fans made me feel welcome straight away when I arrived and I would like to thank everyone for that."