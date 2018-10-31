Sean O'Loughlin: Wigan and England captain agrees new deal with Super League champions

Sean O'Loughlin celebrates Wigan's Grand Final triumph with departing head coach Shaun Wane

England captain Sean O'Loughlin has agreed a one-year contract extension with Wigan Warriors.

He has spent 16 seasons with his hometown club and led them to the Super League title earlier this month, beating Warrington in the Grand Final.

The 35-year-old is set to join the coaching staff when he retires.

"I came to the decision that I'd like to play on and I'm very grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to do so," O'Loughlin said.

"As a club we are starting a new chapter with (new head coach) Adrian (Lam) and I'm looking forward to helping the team defend our Super League title in 2019."

O'Loughlin will continue to assist the academy squad as a coach when his playing commitments permit, working alongside the club's new head of youth, Mick Cassidy.

"Coaching is a route I have always wanted to go down so I'm also happy to have the opportunity to do so after I've retired," he added.

Wigan have won four Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge under O'Loughlin's captaincy.

Executive director Kris Radlinski described him as a "modern day great in our sport".

He continued: "We are delighted that despite some handsome offers from big teams in Super League, Sean has put pen to paper to see out his career at the club in which he has represented with such distinction.

"The headline news will be Sean's one-year deal to prolong his playing career, but we are equally excited to see Sean carve out a coaching career with the Warriors as we help one of our greats prepare for life after rugby."