Akuila Uate: Huddersfield Giants sign Manly Sea Eagles winger
- From the section Rugby League
Huddersfield Giants have signed Manly Sea Eagles winger Akuila Uate on a three-year deal.
The 31-year-old has represented both Fiji and Australia at international level.
Coach Simon Woolford said: "Akuila is a player with true class and pedigree. In Akuila and Jermaine McGillvary we have two world class outstanding wingers.
"I feel it's a real statement signing from the club which shows our ambitions and where we want to be."