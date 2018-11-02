Jordan Abdull: London Broncos sign half-back on one-year deal from Hull FC

Jordan Abdull made 10 appearances for Hull FC last season

London Broncos have signed half-back Jordan Abdull on a one-year contract after reaching an agreement with fellow Super League side Hull FC.

The 22-year-old made his debut for the black and whites against Wakefield in 2014 and made 54 appearances.

"I am delighted to be able to have a new opportunity in Super League down in the capital," he told the club website.

"It's a big move for me and I'm looking forward to living and working in a new city. Hopefully I have a good year."