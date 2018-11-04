England 20-14 New Zealand: Tommy Makinson's hat-trick seals the series at Anfield

Media playback is not supported on this device Dramatic Makinson hat-trick try seals victory

Tommy Makinson scored an impressive hat-trick of tries as England sealed the three-match series with a 20-14 win over New Zealand at Anfield.

The St Helens winger was inspired at either end of the field in the second Test, as he followed a thumping try-saving tackle with 12 points.

Makinson's decisive try, in which he cut back against the traffic to touch down, completed a magnificent display.

Victory gives England the series before next Sunday's final Test in Leeds.

Jake Connor put the hosts into an early lead with a penalty before Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored the opening try for the visitors.

The Kiwi captain glided past Sam Tomkins after Kodi Nikorima's pass.

England drew level before the interval after a smart finish out wide by Makinson.

New Zealand regained the lead five minutes after the break as Watene-Zelezniak went clean through before feeding Ken Maumalo on the wing, for a simple run in.

Shaun Johnson added a further two points before the hosts enjoyed a resurgence after Makinson added his second try of the match.

With a series victory in sight, England piled on the pressure and Tom Burgess crossed the whitewash, only to be held up by three Kiwis defenders.

However, parity was restored moments later when Connor spun his marker to fall over the line as England capitalised on a dropped possession by the Kiwis.

Makinson added his third and completed the comeback, darting inside off the wing, picking a path to the line and dotting down to send the Liverpudlian crowd into raptures.

Tommy Makinson scored 12 points at Anfield

The Makinson show

The 27-year-old flyer was the difference between the two sides as England claimed their second successive series victory over the Kiwis.

Makinson was superb at either end of the field and his defensive work helped ease the pressure on the hosts as New Zealand came flying out of the blocks.

With the visitors having taken the lead through Watene-Zelezniak, Kevin Proctor was bearing down on the England line, only to be stopped with a fierce tackle from Makinson.

He coped well under the high ball and was brilliant at turning defence into attack by carrying possession out from deep.

The Wigan-born flyer opened his account - drawing England level - two minutes before the break with a good finish in the corner after George Williams' accurate pass over the top.

Makinson's second came after a cute flick-on from Connor in the corner, while the third showed great individual skill.

Having been fed the ball on the touchline, the wide man showed blistering pace to dart inside and finish well to hand England the series with one game to play.

Kiwi promise in Watene-Zelezniak/Nikorima axis

New Zealand showed intent to revive their series chances from the opening moments, and 23-year-old Watene-Zelezniak was at the heart of everything they tried.

The full-back scored the first try of the match after bursting on to a weighted pass by Nikorima from a great angle, to evade Tomkins' attempted tackle.

That same combination worked again for the visitors' second try when Nikorima's sharp movement and flat pass created room for the Kiwis captain from deep, although he still had work to do.

Watene-Zelezniak sprinted clear before producing a precise pass out wide to pick out Ken Maumalo for an easy run-in.

Ultimately, the Kiwis fell short after failing to punish England with enough points after their early dominance.

Talisman Johnson had a relatively quiet game by his high standards but in 24-year-old Nikorima and Watene-Zelezniak, New Zealand have a talented playmaker and a world-class athlete with the best years of their careers ahead.

