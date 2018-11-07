England v New Zealand: Sam Tomkins out of final Test with broken hand

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England edge Kiwis in thrilling comeback

England v New Zealand, third Test Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Sunday, 11 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and text updates online

Sam Tomkins has been ruled out of England's final Test against New Zealand on Sunday with a broken hand.

Leeds half-back Richie Myler replaces Tomkins, who sustained the injury during England's series-clinching 20-14 win at Anfield on Sunday.

Stefan Ratchford replaces Warrington team-mate Daryl Clark on the bench after the hooker injured a rib.

Meanwhile, captain Sean O'Loughlin has failed to recover from a calf injury he aggravated in the first Test.

Tomkins, 29, said he has had an amazing year after adding a Test series win to Grand Final success with Wigan Warriors.

"Thanks to all the Wigan and England fans for your support," said Tomkins, who will join Catalans Dragons for the 2019 season.

"Not the ideal way to finish but it's a hazard of the job and luckily it won't effect the start of my next chapter."

England will also be without forward George Burgess, who has been found guilty of eye-gouging and suspended for four matches for an incident during England's win on Sunday.

The loss of Burgess leaves England light on props for the series finale at Elland Road, with head coach Wayne Bennett set to give a debut to Wigan forward Joe Greenwood from the bench.

"We didn't expect to lose two of them in a three-game series," Bennett said. "We've lost O'Loughlin and now George, but Joe Greenwood could play there.

"He's a good athlete and he's got an opportunity he probably wasn't going to get, so he's going to grab it."