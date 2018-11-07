Ken Sio: Salford Red Devils sign Newcastle Knights winger on three-year deal

Ken Sio's last appearance for Hull KR came against Salford, his new club, in 2016

Salford Red Devils have signed winger Ken Sio, who has been at National Rugby League side Newcastle Knights, on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old opted against a contract offer made by the Knights, for whom he scored 12 tries in 20 games last term, to return to Super League.

Sio scored 26 tries in 48 games at Hull Kingston Rovers across two seasons from 2015 to 2016.

"This signing is an outstanding capture," head coach Ian Watson said.

"Ken is a player who can play full-back, winger and centre and comes with great experience."

Coincidentally, Sio's final game at Rovers was against Salford in the 2016 Million Pound Game.