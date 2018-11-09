England v New Zealand: Wayne Bennett makes four changes for final Test

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England edge Kiwis in thrilling comeback

England v New Zealand, third Test Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Sunday, 11 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and text updates online

England head coach Wayne Bennett has made four changes to his 19-man squad for the final Test against New Zealand.

Richie Myler, Stefan Ratchford, Joe Greenwood and Reece Lyne come in for Sunday's game at Elland Road, with England having already won the series.

They replace Sean O'Loughlin, Sam Tomkins and Daryl Clark, who miss out through injury, and George Burgess, who is suspended for four matches.

"I'm chomping at the bit and can't wait to play," said Leeds half-back Myler.

The 28-year-old, who cancelled a family holiday to Dubai after being handed a late call-up, won his seventh cap in the opening autumn internationals game against France - six years after his previous England appearance.

"At this level, there's that much quality and obviously the boys that have played have been outstanding. You can't knock that," added Myler.

"With it being three games, I hoped I might get a chance of playing in the last one."

James Graham will continue as captain in the absence of O'Loughlin and World Cup final skipper Sam Burgess.

Bennett expected to commit for 2021 World Cup

England head coach Bennett succeeded Steve McNamara in February 2016 on an initial two-year contract and signed a new two-year contract with the Rugby Football League after last year's World Cup.

Bennett also currently coaches Brisbane Broncos, but will take charge of South Sydney Rabbitohs from 2020.

However, Kevin Sinfield, the RFL's director of rugby, expects the 68-year-old Australian to continue in his England role for the 2021 World Cup.

"Wayne is really enjoying his time working with England, I think more than he expected to," said Sinfield. "We are now starting to see him smiling at games and he's enjoying himself.

"Wayne has done an outstanding job, he gives belief and confidence to the players, who absolutely love being in camp. He has an aura about him.

"The plan for all the teams was to make two-year appointments and review at the end of 2019 which we will continue to.

"I can see him staying on until the World Cup. What is important is we carry on progressing and, for us to be in the right position for 2021, we have got to keep on improving on the field."

England 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Jake Connor, Oliver Gildart, Jermaine McGillvary, George Williams, Richie Myler, Chris Hill, Josh Hodgson, James Graham, John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead, Luke Thompson, Adam Milner, Tom Burgess, Joe Greenwood, Stefan Ratchford, Mark Percival, Reece Lyne.