England 0-34 New Zealand: Dominant Kiwis claim victory as hosts win series

Kodi Nikorima had a decisive hand in five of New Zealand's six tries

New Zealand ran in six tries to beat England 34-0 in Leeds in the third and final Test of a series already won by the hosts.

Winger Ken Maumalo scored an early try, while Isaac Liu and Kodi Nikorima tries gave the Kiwis an 18-0 half-time lead.

England had two first-half tries ruled out after video reviews.

Maumalo touched down in the corner before Jesse Bromwich and Joseph Tapine scored under the posts in the final 10 minutes to complete the rout.

More to follow.