Jansin Turgut: Salford Red Devils re-sign ex-Hull FC back-rower

Jansin Turgut was released by Hull to join Salford at the tail-end of the 2018 season

Salford Red Devils have re-signed back-rower Jansin Turgut following his short-term stint in 2018.

The former Hull FC forward, 22, initially joined Salford in August and went on to play two games for Ian Watson's side.

Turkey international Turgut was at hometown club Hull for four years, where he made 20 appearances.

"He showed desire, attitude and hunger," Watson said. "He adds competition for places."