Gil Dudson: Salford Red Devils sign Wales' former Widnes Vikings forward

Gil Dudson's exit from Widnes Vikings at the end of the 2018 season was announced in October

Super League side Salford Red Devils have signed Gil Dudson on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old former Widnes Vikings and Wigan Warriors forward began his career as a trainee at North Wales Crusaders before a 2012 move to Wigan.

The 15-times-capped Wales international later spent three seasons with Widnes.

"I know Gil will come in and add to the 'team first' mentality that we have here at Salford Red Devils," head coach Ian Watson told Salford's website.

"Gil is a player I've known for a long through the Welsh National side and is a player who always gives 100%. I can't wait for him to get started."