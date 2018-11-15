Kane Linnett: Hull KR sign former North Queensland Cowboys second row

Kane Linnett scored 53 tries in 164 appearances for North Queensland Cowboys

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed former Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys second row Kane Linnett on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old helped the Cowboys to victory over the Brisbane Broncos in the 2015 NRL Grand Final.

He left the club at the end of the 2018 season after seven seasons and 164 games in North Queensland.

"I always wanted to finish my career in the Super League," Linnett told the club's official website.

"I'm excited to get over there, meet a new bunch of boys, get settled in, work hard and hopefully have a good year."

Linnett also helped the Cowboys to a 38-4 win against Leeds Rhinos in the World Club Challenge in 2016, and was part of the Scotland set-up under former coach Steve McCormack - playing in the Four Nations that year.

"Having a senior role, I've got a lot of experience in the NRL so I'd like to help some of the younger boys through," he continued.

"It would be great to win a Super League title. I've played a couple of finals in the NRL, so that would be the ultimate achievement."