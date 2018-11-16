Jamie Jones-Buchanan: Leeds Rhinos stalwart agrees new deal for 21st season

Jamie Jones-Buchanan made his debut in May 1999, and is the longest serving current player in the game

Leeds Rhinos back-rower Jamie Jones-Buchanan will carry on for his 21st season as a professional player, after agreeing a new deal for 2019.

The 37-year-old, who made his debut in May 1999, is one of three players to extend deals,along with fellow back-row Carl Ablett and winger Luke Briscoe.

Ablett, 32, has signed a two-year extension, while Briscoe, 24, will remain for the next three seasons.

Jones-Buchanan has made 412 appearances for the Rhinos, scoring 77 tries.

Since his bow against Wakefield, Jones-Buchanan has become one of the most decorated players in Leeds' history, with seven Grand Final wins and a Challenge Cup.

The Bramley-born former England international is one of just two players, along with Warrington's Ben Westwood, to have played in Super League during the last millennium.

Ablett has also won seven finals, and made 323 appearances for the club, while Briscoe, 24, is in his second spell at Leeds.

"We are pleased to be able to offer all three players new contracts," director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said.

"Jamie and Carl are outstanding clubmen who epitomise the culture and ethos we cherish here at Leeds.

"However, more importantly both players are still able to do a valuable job for the team on the field as well and have earned their new deals.

"There has never been any question over Luke's ability, however his early career was frustrated by injuries. He is a great example to any young player who suffers a setback."