John Duffy: Featherstone Rovers terminate contract of head coach

John Duffy was appointed as Featherstone Rovers' head coach in July of 2017

Featherstone Rovers have terminated the contract of head coach John Duffy as they believe he is in discussions to take over at Leigh Centurions.

In a statement, Rovers said they had taken legal advice and parted company with the 38-year-old after he failed to show up for pre-season training.

Strength and conditioning coach Greg Stebbings and reserve head coach Paul March will now temporarily take charge.

"It is disappointing that the club has had to take this stance," they said.

"Especially after Duffy was awarded an extension to his contract, through to the end of the 2020 season.

"Formal action is now being taken against Duffy for breach of contract and Leigh for inducement to breach contract."

Championship club Featherstone initially appointed Duffy on a one-year contract in July 2017 following the departure of Jon Sharp.

BBC Sport have contacted Leigh for comment and are awaiting a formal response.