Ben Westwood: Warrington Wolves second row signs new one-year contract

Ben Westwood began his career with Wakefield in 1999

Warrington Wolves second row Ben Westwood has signed a new one-year contract to keep him with the Super League club for the 2019 season.

The deal means the 37-year-old will feature in his 18th season for the club after making his debut in June 2002.

"I'm very much looking forward to another season at Warrington. I really enjoyed last year," Westwood said.

"I will get my head down and keep training hard so I'm ready for any competition that comes my way."

Westwood has made 436 appearances and scored 128 tries during his time with the Wire and played the 500th game of his career during 2018.

The former England international is one of just two players, along with Leeds Rhinos' Jamie Jones-Buchanan, to have played in Super League during the last millennium.

"I was really pleased with how Ben went about his business this year. He nailed his pre-season and that was reflected in his performances throughout the year," head coach Steve Price said.

"He's been a terrific role model. He's a first-class guy to coach; I love everything about him and what he stands for. He is the ultimate warrior."