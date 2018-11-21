Ryan Morgan: London Broncos sign St Helens centre on loan

Ryan Morgan played almost 100 games in the NRL before moving to England

London Broncos have signed St Helens centre Ryan Morgan on loan for their return to Super League in 2019.

The 28-year-old Australian has scored 24 tries in 49 appearances since moving to Saints in 2017.

Morgan began his career in the NRL with Parramatta in 2011 before joining Melbourne Storm in 2016.

But Morgan's chances at Langtree Park appear to be limited next season with Saints bringing in Fiji captain Kevin Naiqama from Wests Tigers.