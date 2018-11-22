John Duffy: Leigh Centurions appoint former Featherstone boss as head coach

John Duffy had been in charge of Featherstone Rovers since July 2017

Leigh Centurions have appointed former Featherstone Rovers boss John Duffy as head coach after his exit from their Championship rivals on Tuesday.

Former Leigh and Scotland scrum-half Duffy, 38, had spent 16 months in charge of Featherstone.

Rovers say they are taking legal action for an alleged breach of contract after he did not attend pre-season training.

Leigh, who were relegated in 2017, say that Duffy's contract with Featherstone had come to an end.

"At no time did John Duffy sign a further contract with Featherstone Rovers nor did he verbally agree to remain their coach beyond the 2018 season," a Leigh statement said.

Owner Derek Beaumont added: "I am delighted to get John on board. I know him extremely well from his playing days.

"He is extremely passionate about the town and people of Leigh and if you cut him in half it would say Leigh."

On Tuesday, Featherstone said in a statement that "Duffy was awarded an extension to his contract, through to the end of the 2020 season".