Hull KR: Joel Tomkins signs new three-year contract

Joel Tomkins returned to rugby league in 2015 after three years in union with Saracens

Hull KR forward Joel Tomkins has agreed a new three-year contract with the Super League club to run until 2021.

He joined Rovers on an 18-month deal in the summer after being let go by Wigan following an incident in a bar.

The 31-year-old, who has played for England in league and union codes, made nine appearances as Hull KR secured their Super League status.

"Joel has become a leader within the group," head coach Tim Sheens told the club website.

"The idea is to really establish the team longer term and not go year by year in terms of changes to the squad.

"That is why we have tied down a number of our senior players to long-term deals, of which Joel is certainly one."