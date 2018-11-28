James Rule: Widnes Vikings CEO to resign from relegated Super League side

James Rule has previously worked as chief executive at Hull FC

Widnes Vikings CEO James Rule is to resign from the relegated Super League side before the 2019 season.

Rule was appointed to the role in 2012, becoming a part-owner and joining the board of directors a year later.

Widnes' seven-year stay in Super League ended after defeat by Toronto Wolfpack in The Qualifiers in September.

"It has been an honour to work with some incredible people, who are totally dedicated to this club and its ongoing success," Rule said.

"The club has faced some real challenges in past seasons, and I am proud to have helped the club to navigate them with the support of our staff, partners and members."

Rule will continue to work with the Widnes board until the start of the Championship campaign in February 2019.

Chairman Steve O'Connor said: "James has worked tirelessly for the club throughout his time at Widnes Vikings, managing many often unseen difficulties to help protect and sustain this club in difficult circumstances."