Jarrod Sammut: Wigan Warriors sign half-back following London Broncos release

Jarrod Sammut kicked two goals in London Broncos’ 4-2 win over Toronto Wolfpack in October's Million Pound Game

Wigan Warriors have signed half-back Jarrod Sammut on a two-year contract after his release by London Broncos.

Sammut, 31, spent the past two seasons at the Broncos, helping them to promotion to Super League by beating Toronto in the Million Pound Game.

"It's a massive opportunity for myself to play for one of the biggest clubs in Super League," he told Wigan's website.

"The whole environment at the club is something that will help me progress my game even further."