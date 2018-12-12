Mikolaj Oledzki signs new four-year Leeds Rhinos contract

Mikolaj Oledzki also played for Featherstone on dual registration in 2017 and 2018

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki has signed a new four-year contract with Leeds Rhinos.

The England Knights forward, 20, made his debut for the club in 2017 and established himself as a first-team regular last season.

Oledzki, who was born in Poland, said: "I have signed the new deal because I believe that Leeds is one of the greatest clubs in the world and I want to play here.

"I am looking forward to the new season and trying to help us win silverware."

He added: "I am grateful for the opportunities I have had at the club.

"I want to return that belief by playing my best rugby in the years ahead."