Mikolaj Oledzki signs new four-year Leeds Rhinos contract
Prop Mikolaj Oledzki has signed a new four-year contract with Leeds Rhinos.
The England Knights forward, 20, made his debut for the club in 2017 and established himself as a first-team regular last season.
Oledzki, who was born in Poland, said: "I have signed the new deal because I believe that Leeds is one of the greatest clubs in the world and I want to play here.
"I am looking forward to the new season and trying to help us win silverware."
He added: "I am grateful for the opportunities I have had at the club.
"I want to return that belief by playing my best rugby in the years ahead."