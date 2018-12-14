Jack Hughes: Warrington second row signs contract extension

Jack Hughes in action for Warrington
Jack Hughes had spells at Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants before joining Warrington

Warrington second row Jack Hughes has signed a three-year extension to his contract, and will remain at the Super League club until the end of 2022.

The 26-year-old has scored 21 tries in 99 appearances since joining the Wolves ahead of the 2016 campaign.

"Jack's been an integral part of our team this year and I love everything he stands for," head coach Steve Price told the club website.

"He is a player who all team members love to play alongside."

