Steve Price: Warrington Wolves coach signs two-year extension
- From the section Rugby League
Head coach Steve Price has extended his deal at Warrington Wolves for two years until 2021, after leading them to a Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup final in his first campaign.
Warrington lost both games, beaten by Wigan and Catalans respectively.
The 40-year-old also guided the Wire, who finished in the bottom four of Super League in 2017, to a fourth-placed finish in the regular season.
"I love being part of Warrington and my wife and kids are happy," Price said.
"It's a fantastic club with great people involved."
Wolves have recruited strongly for the 2019 campaign, with ex-Canberra playmaker Blake Austin and South Sydney Rabbitohs back-rower Jason Clark arriving at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.