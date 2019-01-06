Luke Gale: Castleford Tigers & England half-back suffers further injury setback

Luke Gale featured in Castleford's Super League semi-final defeat by Wigan last October

Castleford Tigers and England half-back Luke Gale is facing another prolonged period out injured after suffering a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon.

The 30-year-old, who had knee surgery during the close season, sustained his latest injury in training.

Gale also missed three months of 2018 with a fractured kneecap.

"He will be seeing a specialist to assess the injury but unfortunately the prognosis doesn't look great," said Tigers director of rugby Jon Wells.

"The whole club is gutted for Luke, who had been progressing really well following off-season surgery to his knee."

The 2017 Man of Steel has been capped nine times by England, establishing himself as the first-choice seven during the last World Cup.