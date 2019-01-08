Challenge Cup: BBC Sport to show Red Star Belgrade debut in the competition

Media playback is not supported on this device Catalans beat Warrington to win first ever Challenge Cup

Red Star Belgrade's maiden Challenge Cup fixture against Cumbrian amateurs Millom is to be streamed on the BBC Sport website on Sunday, 27 January.

The game at Millom's Coronation Field will be the Serbian champions' first appearance in the competition.

Serbia's last international squad featured 15 players from the club, who were inducted into the official Red Star sporting club in 2006.

If they progress, Red Star's next tie will be also played away from home.

Red Star have become the elite team in the Balkans over the past few seasons, winning the Balkan Super League in addition to back-to-back domestic championships.

In addition to broadcasting the Challenge Cup's later rounds on the traditional television channels, for the past two seasons BBC Sport has selected a game from the early rounds to show online and on connected TVs.

Challenge Cup first-round draw

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield

Orrell St James v Underbank Rangers

West Bowling v Hammersmith Hills Hoists

Dewsbury Moor v Skirlaugh

East Leeds v Batley Boys

Wigan St Judes v Crosfields

Bentley v Army

Royal Navy v West Hull

Leigh Miners Rangers v Oulton Raiders

Wallsend Eagles v Great Britain Police

Drighlington v All Golds

Leigh East v Wigan St Patricks

Distington v Torfaen Tigers

Lock Lane v Longhorns

Shaw Cross Sharks v Haydock

Ovenden v Woolston Rovers

Hunslet Warriors v Featherstone Lions

York Acorn v Beverley

Normanton Knights v Edinburgh Eagles

Bradford Dudley Hill v Milford Marlins

North Herts Crusaders v Royal Air Force

Millom v Red Star Belgrade

Clock Face Miners v Siddal

Hunslet Club Parkside v Thornhill Trojans

Thatto Heath v Stanningley

London Chargers v Wath Brow Hornets

