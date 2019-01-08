Challenge Cup: BBC Sport to show Red Star Belgrade debut in the competition
Rugby League
Red Star Belgrade's maiden Challenge Cup fixture against Cumbrian amateurs Millom is to be streamed on the BBC Sport website on Sunday, 27 January.
The game at Millom's Coronation Field will be the Serbian champions' first appearance in the competition.
Serbia's last international squad featured 15 players from the club, who were inducted into the official Red Star sporting club in 2006.
If they progress, Red Star's next tie will be also played away from home.
Red Star have become the elite team in the Balkans over the past few seasons, winning the Balkan Super League in addition to back-to-back domestic championships.
In addition to broadcasting the Challenge Cup's later rounds on the traditional television channels, for the past two seasons BBC Sport has selected a game from the early rounds to show online and on connected TVs.
Challenge Cup first-round draw
- Kells v Rochdale Mayfield
- Orrell St James v Underbank Rangers
- West Bowling v Hammersmith Hills Hoists
- Dewsbury Moor v Skirlaugh
- East Leeds v Batley Boys
- Wigan St Judes v Crosfields
- Bentley v Army
- Royal Navy v West Hull
- Leigh Miners Rangers v Oulton Raiders
- Wallsend Eagles v Great Britain Police
- Drighlington v All Golds
- Leigh East v Wigan St Patricks
- Distington v Torfaen Tigers
- Lock Lane v Longhorns
- Shaw Cross Sharks v Haydock
- Ovenden v Woolston Rovers
- Hunslet Warriors v Featherstone Lions
- York Acorn v Beverley
- Normanton Knights v Edinburgh Eagles
- Bradford Dudley Hill v Milford Marlins
- North Herts Crusaders v Royal Air Force
- Millom v Red Star Belgrade
- Clock Face Miners v Siddal
- Hunslet Club Parkside v Thornhill Trojans
- Thatto Heath v Stanningley
- London Chargers v Wath Brow Hornets