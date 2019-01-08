Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook: St Helens forward signs new one-year deal

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook made his debut for St Helens against Wigan Warriors in 2011

St Helens prop forward Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has signed new one-year contract with the Super League club.

The 32-year-old joined Saints from Harlequins in 2011 and has gone on to make 247 appearances.

"It is a privilege to have been here for so long and an honour considering I am not from the area," McCarthy-Scarsbrook told the club website.

"I am looking forward to hopefully celebrating a testimonial here and more importantly, winning silverware."

During his time with the club, McCarthy-Scarsbrook has scored 49 tries and also played in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup for Ireland.

"Louie was outstanding for us in 2018. He is a really important and versatile member of the squad who is well liked by his teammates and the coaching staff," head coach Justin Holbrook said.

"He sets a great example to the younger players in the squad with his work rate and passion and I'm really looking forward to working with him for a further season."