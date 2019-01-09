Cameron Smith: Melbourne Storm captain could pass 400 NRL games after new deal

Cam Smith and Mal Meninga were a winning duo as captain and coach for Australia and Queensland

Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith has signed a two-year deal ahead of his 19th National Rugby League season, in which he should pass 400 appearances.

Smith, 35, has played 384 first-grade matches since his Storm debut against Canterbury Bulldogs in April 2002.

As skipper he has won two Premierships, as well as two World Cups with Australia and 11 State of Origin series with his home state of Queensland.

"I'm very happy to be continuing my career with the club," Smith said.

The Brisbane-born hooker, who has also played in the halves during his career, has been one of the most successful and consistent players in the game.

He already has the record for the most NRL appearances.

In addition to team honours, he has twice been named Dally M Player of the Year award for the 'best and fairest' in the NRL, has been Hooker of the Year seven times and twice World Player of the Year.