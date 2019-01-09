Matty Lees: St Helens prop signs new three-year deal

Matty Lees made his debut for St Helens in 2017

St Helens prop Matty Lees has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 20-year-old made 19 appearances last season as Saints finished top of the Super League table.

"I still feel I have a lot of learning to do but I know that St Helens is the best environment to do that in," he told the club website.

"We have a great coaching team and players here and they will help me develop further. I'm really looking forward to kicking on in 2019."