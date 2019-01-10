Adam Walker: Salford Red Devils sign banned prop

Adam Walker
Adam Walker has had spells with Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, St Helens and Wakefield

Salford Red Devils have signed prop Adam Walker, despite him still having two months of a 20-month ban for cocaine to serve.

Walker, 27, tested positive for the drug in July 2017 and was given a backdated suspension in August 2018.

He will be available to play from 13 March.

"It's been a tough few years for myself not being able to play the sport I love on a regular basis," the Scotland international said.

"I was suffering from some mental health issues at the time which in turn led to me making a big mistake. I don't want to use that as an excuse, I accepted and learnt from my punishment.

"In my time away from the game I feel like I've matured a lot. I honestly feel I've turned the corner."

