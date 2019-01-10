Adam Walker: Salford Red Devils sign banned prop
Salford Red Devils have signed prop Adam Walker, despite him still having two months of a 20-month ban for cocaine to serve.
Walker, 27, tested positive for the drug in July 2017 and was given a backdated suspension in August 2018.
He will be available to play from 13 March.
"It's been a tough few years for myself not being able to play the sport I love on a regular basis," the Scotland international said.
"I was suffering from some mental health issues at the time which in turn led to me making a big mistake. I don't want to use that as an excuse, I accepted and learnt from my punishment.
"In my time away from the game I feel like I've matured a lot. I honestly feel I've turned the corner."