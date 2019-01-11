Jordan Rankin & Joe Wardle: Castleford Tigers & Huddersfield Giants agree swap deal

Joe Wardle (centre) played 141 times for Huddersfield Giants for five years between 2011-16 before moving to Newcastle Knights in Australia

Castleford's Joe Wardle has rejoined Huddersfield - with Giants' Jordan Rankin moving in the other direction.

The Yorkshire rivals have initially agreed a loan swap involving the two players but both Super League clubs are keen to make the moves permanent.

Scotland international Wardle, 27, scored 62 tries in his previous five-year stay with Giants between 2011-16.

Australian Rankin, also 27, joined Huddersfield in 2017, having previously played in the Super League for Hull FC.

Huddersfield Giants chief executive Richard Thewlis said: "The move came about very quickly within the last 24 hours and we'll be delighted to bring Joe back."

Castleford Tigers' director of rugby Jon Wells added: "Jordan is a player that I have admired for a few years now and we'd be delighted to welcome him to the Tigers."

Tigers, meanwhile, have been granted club salary cap relief by the Rugby Football League (RFL) after Luke Gale's season-ending injury.

England half-back Gale suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in training last weekend and has now had surgery.

"Salary cap relief has now been granted to the club and we'd like to thank the RFL for working with us on this matter," said Wells.