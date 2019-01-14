Adam O'Brien: Huddersfield hooker signs new contract through to 2022

Adam O'Brien became a regular in the Giants line-up last season

Huddersfield Giants hooker Adam O'Brien has agreed a new three-year contract.

The 25-year-old, who moved to the John Smith's Stadium two years ago from Bradford Bulls, has committed himself through to the end of the 2022 season.

He started 26 games for the Giants in the 2018 campaign, scoring six tries.

"I played some really good rugby last year, really consistent and it was the most minutes and games in quite a while so to get this is a massive reward," he told BBC Radio Leeds.