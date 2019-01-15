James Duerden: Ex-Barrow forward banned for four years for positive drugs test

James Duerden was part of the Barrow side which won the 2017 League One Cup

Former Barrow Raiders forward James Duerden has been banned from all sport for four years after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances.

Traces of two anabolic steroid agents, metabolites of drostanolone and nandrolone, were found in an out-of-competition test on 14 December 2017.

The 27-year-old's ban applies from the date the sample was taken.

Duerden moved to Barrow from Workington Town in 2015, and has made 64 first-grade appearances in his career.

"It's imperative that all athletes, at all levels of competitive sport, understand and adhere to the concept of strict liability," UK Anti Doping chief executive Nicole Sapstead said.

"Nandrolone and drostanolone are steroids, prohibited at all times as per the WADA Prohibited List, not only for performance enhancing reasons, but for health reasons too. Steroids can have hugely damaging effects, including causing long-term heart, liver and kidney problems."

The ban is the same length as that given to Hunslet prop Nathan Darby in 2016 after he tested positive for three anabolic steroids, but only half that handed out to Wales international Rhys Pugsley in the same year for failing a drugs test for the second time.