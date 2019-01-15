Zak Hardaker: Wigan Warriors full-back says he has learned from rehab stay

Zak Hardaker's last competitive game was in Castleford's Super League semi-final win against St Helens on 28 September 2017

Wigan Warriors full-back Zak Hardaker says his stay in rehab has "given him the tools" to learn from his 14-month drugs ban and drink-driving conviction.

Hardaker, 27, signed for Wigan in May 2018 before joining them in November after his drugs suspension ended.

He was then banned from driving and fined in October after admitting being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

"Being back in the rugby league process is going to help me massively," Hardaker told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Things happen in life that you need to conquer and get on top of and I'm really comfortable and I've got the tools to do that now. I'm pretty positive for this year and I'm looking forward to it."

The 2015 Man of Steel had a tumultuous 12 months which began with Hardaker testing positive for cocaine just before his then club Castleford Tigers were to play in the 2017 Super League Grand Final.

His suspension saw him miss the Rugby League World Cup, where England finished runners-up, before Castleford dismissed him in February 2018.

After his ban from driving, the England international attended the Sporting Chance clinic following an internal investigation by the Cherry and Whites.

"It [the drink drive incident] was a stupid mistake but stupid mistakes add up to a big thing and that's been happening in the last 10 years," Hardaker continued.

"Sporting Chance got tossed up and it was a good fit. You don't get your phone, you're stripped back there. I enjoyed it. I had a good time. I know people think 'oh, he's not even done anything there' but it was really intense."

Not yet the 'finished article'

Hardaker has now completed his ban and will make his first appearance since joining Wigan in their pre-season friendly against Salford on Sunday (20 January).

However, he is realistic about his experiences in the clinic and his return to rugby league after more than a year out of the sport.

"It's a life process so I'm not going to be the finished article in two, three or even five years. I'm going to have to keep on top of it until I go," he added.

"I didn't want to sit here and say 'I'm a new man, hallelujah, here we go.' I was good yesterday and tomorrow I'm aiming to be good and that's all I can do.

"If I hit the ground running and get man of the match in the first three games then I'll be buzzing but if I don't then it's fine and we'll see where the road takes me this year."