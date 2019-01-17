Super League: Hull KR return to Craven Park after floodlight collapse

Hull KR staff were allowed back into Craven Park on Thursday

Hull Kingston Rovers have received the go-ahead to return to their Craven Park home seven weeks after it was closed by a floodlight collapse.

The club have confirmed that Saturday's pre-season game against Toronto Wolfpack will go ahead at the ground.

A floodlight pylon collapsed on 29 November following strong winds, forcing health and safety checks on the remaining three lights.

The club will use a temporary light on Saturday to replace the missing pylon.

The club declared a major incident following the collapse and had to relocate all the playing and coaching staff to Hull University to prepare for the new Super League season..

Their first pre-season game against Widnes last Sunday was moved to Featherstone Rovers.

Chief executive Mike Smith said: "It's been a little bit of a long and arduous process but health and safety must come first.

"We've got the three remaining floodlights and we're bringing in a fourth one for the game.

"There will be one made, commissioned and installed and we will just bring it in for the games. It will be exactly the same light, there will be no problems with it."